Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued an update after a huge garage blaze spread to homes and vehicles in Burscough.

At 07.20am yesterday morning eight fire engines attended an outbuilding fire on Priory Close.

The fire involved a garage fire that had spread to three domestic properties and multiple vehicles.

Firefighters used eight breathing apparatus, one light portable pump, and multiple jets to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said at the time: “We currently have eight fire engines in attendance at a fire on Priory Close, Burscough.

“Please stay away from the area.”

Providing an update today and thanking members of the public for their patience, a spokesperson added that the incident has now been reduced to three fire engines with firefighters damping down and continuing to monitor and extinguish hotspots.

Crews remain in attendance.

Anyone who can see or smell smoke should keep their windows and doors shut.

