Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of 19-year-old who was last seen in Bacup five days ago.

Luke Fingleton, also known as Lucas, who was last seen on Thorn Bank at around 9.30am on March 27.

Police said he was reported missing on March 30 and investigations have been ongoing to locate him.

We are now asking for your help,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We’re really concerned about Luke, and are asking that if you see him, please call 999.”

Luke is described as around 5ft 3in tall with brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat with a fur-trimmed hood, grey tracksuit bottoms, and white Nike trainers. He may also be wearing a hat.

Luke has links to Bacup, Haslingden and Cheetham Hill.

If you have any other information that may help police find Luke, call 101 quoting log number 0482 of March 30.