Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pan-Asian noodle chain Chopstix is ready to ‘wok’ and roll as it reveals an updated look for its Lancashire store.

Situated at the Blackburn with Darwen Extra Services, M65 Junction 4, Darwen BB3 0DB, the revamped store, which is part of the brand’s continuing expansion, has seen a number of new features added, including a living wall, sparkling star lights and a timber clad counter, with the decor synonymous of the Chopstix brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The re-launch will be kick-started with exclusive opening offers including 100 free medium boxes to give away on opening day and 1,000 portions of Chopstix’s deliciously crispy vegetable spring rolls, throughout the first week of opening. But hurry, as these offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chopstix is reopening its Blackburn with Darwen store on Monday 25th September after £100k refurb.

Wok Masters will be seen creating the freshest Chopstix dishes, all served from an eye-catching wok station, ready to ‘wok and go’.

Visitors can delight in a host of mouth-watering Pan-Asian fusion flavours including the new limited edition Smoky Seoul Chicken, a smoky South Korean-inspired chicken dish, their bestselling Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, as well as Chopstix favourites including Chicken Katsu Curry and the signature Caramel Drizzle Chicken.

Speaking on the Blackburn revamp, Rob Burns, Marketing Director for Chopstix said: “We’re delighted to reveal the impressive new look and feel of our Chopstix Blackburn with Darwen store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really important to Chopstix to make our restaurants accessible for people up and down the country. Conveniently located on the M65, Chopstix Blackburn with Darwen is perfectly situated to provide motorists a greater choice of fresher, faster, tastier and, of course, mouth-watering Pan-Asian cuisine.

“We’re thrilled to be able to give our store an extra special makeover and we’re sure our customers will love the new look.”

Spring rolls will be free to the first 1,000 who download the voucher from the Chopstix website; download the free voucher by following the link: https://www.chopstixnoodles.co.uk/blackburn1000 for your chance to grab some free spring rolls.

The noodle bar’s popular dishes are also available to order from Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat. Online orders can be placed from within the postcode area of the store, if you can’t make it down on opening day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad