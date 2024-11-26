Free parking for shoppers in Longridge and Clitheroe this Christmas - here's where

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 10:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Free festive parking is on offer at four council car parks in Clitheroe and Longridge on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

The parking is available from 9.30am at the Lowergate, Market and Railway View (council offices) car parks in Clitheroe and the Barclay Road car park in Longridge on Saturday, December 7, 14 and 21.

The giveaway is part of the council’s annual festive business boost aimed at attracting shoppers to the borough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “We have been offering free festive parking at our main car parks for some years now and the initiative has proved a great success. A lot of hard work goes into making Christmas in Ribble Valley special and this year is no exception.

“We know that people are tightening their belts, but we are offering the free parking, so that festive shoppers can see what our unique, independent shops and market have to offer, including high-quality gifts and produce, often at prices that astound.”

The free parking is intended for shoppers only, not traders or town centre workers, and other municipal car parks are not included. Information on the locations of Ribble Valley Borough Council car parks is available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.

Related topics:ClitheroelongridgeRibble ValleyShoppingChristmas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice