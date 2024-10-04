Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s spectacular Christmas By The Sea village is returning for 2024 – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VisitBlackpool has confirmed that the hugely-popular outdoor village will open on Friday, November 15 with an exciting range of festive family attractions - plus extended opening hours for the free skating rink which will open every day until January 5, 2025 (barring Christmas Day).

Last year, Christmas By The Sea, which is staged on the headland opposite The Blackpool Tower, delivered record visitor numbers on the seafront during the winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool's Christmas by the Sea Village | VisitBlackpool

In addition to the free-to-use skating rink, this year’s village will include festive light installations and projection shows, themed log cabins with food, drink and gifts, artificial snowfalls, Christmas trees and festive tram rides.

It will also see a variety of themed children’s attractions, exciting thrill rides including a 100ft-long snow slide, and the return of the Star Flyer, which at 196ft tall, is one of Europe’s tallest swing rides. This year will see many new additions to the site, including a German Swing Grill, Snow Dome Waltzers, a Helter Skelter slide and Ice Breaker thrill ride.

Christmas By The Sea will be complemented by a full Illuminations display along the seafront after VisitBlackpool announced earlier this year that the Illuminations would once again be extended by two months to run from August 30 through to January 5.

Free Skating Rink at Christmas By The Sea | VisitBlackpool

The staging of the village is in association with Blackpool Council, Blackpool Transport and Triangle Attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, added: “Christmas By The Sea is one of the most popular events in our calendar, attracting visitors from far and wide who come to enjoy a unique Christmas experience.

“Many of the attractions including the rink, projection shows, snowfalls and light installations will again be free to access, giving families the chance to enjoy a truly magical and memorable Christmas.”

Jane Cole, Managing Director of Blackpool Transport, which is sponsoring the rink and providing a festive tram, added: “We are delighted to support an event that brings a heavy sprinkling of winter magic to Blackpool.

“This year, we will be unveiling a very special Christmas themed tram that will add yet another dimension to the whole experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the Christmas By The Sea season, people will be able to park for four hours at many Blackpool Council car parks for just £2.

Festive Tram at Christmas By The Sea | VisitBlackpool

The event will be opened at a special celebration that will take place early evening on Friday 15 November. More details to follow.

For more information and updates, including opening times of the rink and other attractions go to:www.visitblackpool.com/christmas

Don’t forget, there is still plenty more free entertainment to look forward to in Blackpool over the coming weeks and months:

World Fireworks Championship Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the Blackpool night skies light up with the finale of Blackpool’s annual fireworks extravaganza, which will take place on Saturday 5 October. The free display will see a team from the USA seeking to outshine previous displays by Poland and Finland. It is due to start at 8.30pm on the Tower Festival Headland.

Lightpool Festival

The award-winning Lightpool Festival returns with an amazing free-to-see programme of light installations, 3D projection shows, art trails, and stunning live performances from October 18-26.

Monster Hunt

Blackpool’s rooftops are coming alive! The Monster Hunt will be one of the big attractions in the resort’s extensive Halloween By The Sea celebrations. From Monday 28 October to Sunday 3 November, prepare for an epic invasion as 10 giant inflatable monsters take over buildings around the Golden Mile and nearby town centre.Your mission? Hunt them down during the day or when they illuminate at night. Keep your eyes peeled for these hilarious, larger-than-life creatures and enjoy this spectacular free trail for all ages.

The Blackpool Illuminations

The world’s longest running light display is showing every night during our autumn and winter events season, ending on January 5, 2025. This year’s seafront display, stretching more than five miles, includes a series of new features:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A spectacularnew installation by the Illuminations’ creative curator, Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen. Entitled Disco Donkey Cavalcade, it is a celebration of one of Blackpool’s iconic beach attractions, with 12 donkeys dressed in 70s-inspired swimwear parading on a 16ft high platform, beneath a giant ice cream topped with a disco ball!

- A brand new tableau, created by Leigh Francis (aka TV star Keith Lemon) featuring a wildly imaginative and colourful design incorporating a 12ft tall dinosaur, space ship, astronaut, an airborne BMX bike, and Leigh himself flying through the skies towards The Blackpool Tower!

- A new overhead roadway section that pays homage to the hugely popular Aliens feature that graced the Illuminations display several years ago. The new section has been designed by students at Blackpool Sixth Form and includes 10 individual illustrations of Alien life!

- A larger-than-life Buzz Wire arcade game in which visitors will be able to test their skill andnerve on a specially designed installation reflecting Blackpool’s famous skyline. Created by the Illuminations’ Lightworks team, it is located on the Golden Mile.