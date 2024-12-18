Four men charged as investigation into supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire continues
Police conducted a series of early morning raids in Burnley and Longridge yesterday.
Four men were later charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
They were:
- Aaron Cormack, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Burnley
- Mathew Waterworth, 32, of Grange St, Burnley
- Thomas Pollard, 31, of no fixed address
- Mohammed Yub, 27, Derby Road, Longridge
They all appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.
A 26-year-old woman from Burnley who was also arrested was released under investigation.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.