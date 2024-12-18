Four men have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire.

Police conducted a series of early morning raids in Burnley and Longridge yesterday.

Four men were later charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

They were:

Aaron Cormack, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Burnley

Mathew Waterworth, 32, of Grange St, Burnley

Thomas Pollard, 31, of no fixed address

Mohammed Yub, 27, Derby Road, Longridge

They all appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

A 26-year-old woman from Burnley who was also arrested was released under investigation.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.