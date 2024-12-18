Four men charged as investigation into supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire continues

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 13:08 BST
Four men have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire.

Police conducted a series of early morning raids in Burnley and Longridge yesterday.

Four men were later charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Four men have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashireplaceholder image
Four men have been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in East Lancashire | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

They were:

  • Aaron Cormack, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Burnley
  • Mathew Waterworth, 32, of Grange St, Burnley
  • Thomas Pollard, 31, of no fixed address
  • Mohammed Yub, 27, Derby Road, Longridge

They all appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

A 26-year-old woman from Burnley who was also arrested was released under investigation.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:East LancashireBurnleyPoliceLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice