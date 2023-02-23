A fire involving a large amount of waste plastic broke out at the former V10 Polymers site in Paterson Street at around 3pm on Wednesday (February 22).

Firefighters used two jets, one ground monitor and the stinger to extinguish the flames.

Residents in the surrounding area were urged to close their windows and doors if they could see or smell smoke.

At 7pm, Incident Commander Dave Robinson from LFRS confirmed the blaze had been brought under control and the smoke plume had decreased “quite significantly”.

“We still have appliances working in conjunction with heavy plant machinery to open up the large piles of rubbish which will allow us to get to the deep-seated areas of the fire that still exist,” he added.

“We intend to be on scene throughout the night liaising with our partner agencies, trying to reduce the impact on the community as best we can, but recognising that we still have to make sure the fire is extinguished.”

A fire broke out at an abandoned plastics site in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service)

Firefighters worked alongside North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Police, United Utilities, the Environment Agency and Blackburn and Darwen Council to make the scene safe.

Mosley Street, Swan Street, Durham Street and Hall Street were closed as firefighters battled the blaze.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had handed the site over to the council at around 11am on Thursday (February 23) and firefighters were leaving the scene.