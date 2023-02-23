Christopher McKillop preyed upon elderly people who lived alone, carrying out burglaries in Burnley, Blackburn, Rishton, Great Harwood, Blackpool and Lytham during September and October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For most of the offences, 42-year-old McKillop would call at houses and claim his van was broken down, asking to go inside to charge his mobile phone so he could call for recovery.

Christopher McKillop

Once inside, he would distract his victims by asking for a drink or to use the toilet, before stealing money and bank cards.

McKillop would use the stolen cards at local stores or to pay for hotel rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he found out he was wanted, McKillop set off for Scotland. He got as far as Cumbria, where officers traced him to a B&B in Carlisle and arrested him.

McKillop was jailed for six years at Preston Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to nine distraction burglaries and a several fraud offences relating to the use of stolen bank cards.

DC Andy Lever, from Lancashire Police, said: “These were despicable offences committed against elderly victims who lived alone.

“McKillop used a well-rehearsed story to trick his way into the homes of his victims before stealing their money and bank cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He travelled around Lancashire committing the offences to fund his drug addiction, and at the time of doing so, he was on prison licence for previous similar offences.

“As the judge referred in his sentencing remarks, McKillop took advantage of his victims’ good nature when they believed they were helping a person in need.