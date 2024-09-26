Four charged after quad bikes, tools and diesel stolen during spate of high-value thefts in East Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 16:26 BST
Four men have been charged following a spate of high-value thefts in East Lancashire.

The burglaries and thefts occurred between June 30 and November 12 last year.

Police said 24 incidents were reported in total.

Four men were charged following a spate of high-value thefts in East Lancashire | Contributed

Some of the items taken included tools, bikes, quad bikes and diesel, with the thieves causing up to £50,000 worth of damage.

Four men were later charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal from another following an investigation by the Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce.

They were:

  • Oliver McNeil, 32, of Harling Street, Burnley
  • Dillon Irwin, 30, of Lockyer Avenue, Burnley
  • Christopher Fleming, 33, of Barclay Avenue, Burnley
  • Liam Barnes, 31, of Burnley Road, Padiham,

Oliver McNeil, Liam Barnes and Christopher Fleming will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on October 28.

Dillon Irwin will appear at the same court on December 11.

