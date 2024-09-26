Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four men have been charged following a spate of high-value thefts in East Lancashire.

The burglaries and thefts occurred between June 30 and November 12 last year.

Police said 24 incidents were reported in total.

Four men were charged following a spate of high-value thefts in East Lancashire | Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the items taken included tools, bikes, quad bikes and diesel, with the thieves causing up to £50,000 worth of damage.

Four men were later charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal from another following an investigation by the Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce.

They were:

Oliver McNeil, 32, of Harling Street, Burnley

Dillon Irwin, 30, of Lockyer Avenue, Burnley

Christopher Fleming, 33, of Barclay Avenue, Burnley

Liam Barnes, 31, of Burnley Road, Padiham,

Oliver McNeil, Liam Barnes and Christopher Fleming will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on October 28.

Dillon Irwin will appear at the same court on December 11.