Forrest Arms pub in Longridge to be closed today for this reason

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:29 GMT
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 10:31 GMT
The new owners of a pub in Longridge have announced it will be closed today.

Former managers Alan and Christina Odix who ran the Forrest Arms for over a decade ago have stepped down and handed over the reins.

Welcoming the community, the new owners put out a Facebook post also alerting them that the pub would be closed today for works.

The Forrest Arms, 2 Derby Road, Longridge, Preston, has been taken over by new owners.The Forrest Arms, 2 Derby Road, Longridge, Preston, has been taken over by new owners.
The Forrest Arms, 2 Derby Road, Longridge, Preston, has been taken over by new owners. | Google

They said: “Wow what a fantastic first day at Forrest Arms, thank you to all that visited and for sharing things you'd like to see

“Thank you to those that have visited already, we look forward to meeting you all.

“In the interim whilst we don't currently have food on, if you would like to eat and have a drink or too, we don't mind you bringing in your own food or having it delivered

“Unfortunately we will have some work taking place on Monday so we won't be open but will be back open Tuesday from 3pm.”

They added that they would be extending their hours and were looking to recruit part time staff to help cover shifts.

If you have experience, aged over 18 and looking for a new challenge send us your cv to [email protected].

Opening hours for the pub are as follows:

Monday - Thursday 3pm-12pm.

Friday - Saturday 12pm-2am.

Sunday 12pm-12.

