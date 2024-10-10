Former owners of Forrest Arms pub in Longridge thank customers for all their support with tearful goodbye
Managers Alan and Christina Odix took on the Forrest Arms in Longridge over a decade ago as their first venture in the pub trade and have become well-known members of the local community.
However, in February this year the pair announced on the pub’s Facebook page that they would be stepping aside and giving their three months notice.
They cited a change in personal circumstances as a reason for their decision. They said at the time: “We have some sad news, we have made the decision to move on from "The Foz"
“This definitely has not been an easy decision to make but due to changes in our personal circumstances and with new priorities we thought it is best to let someone else take over the reins.”
Updating their customers earlier this week, they put out another post announcing they had now left the venue.
It read: “Hey everyone. We have now left the pub and just wanted to sign off with a general thank you and farewell.
“The new owners will be taking over this page and we will leave them to introduce themselves. We know they are recruiting and setting up so news of their opening to follow.” Their last post was met with a flurry of comments from customers with many wishing the pair well in their future endeavours.
