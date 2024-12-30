Former soldier killed in Boxing Day hit-and-run collision in Ormskirk while cycling home to his son

Published 30th Dec 2024, 08:56 GMT
The family of a dad who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Ormskirk have described him as a kind man who would "give anyone the shirt off his back".

Lee Kervin, 50, was riding his bike home when he was struck by a vehicle on Dicks Lane at around 6.45pm on Boxing day.

He was taken to Aintree Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead in the early hours of December 27.

Lee Kervin was knocked down as he rode home from the pub where he worked in Ormskirk | Lancashire Police

Lee, originally from Parbold near Wigan, worked as a handyman and also at the Warbreck Garden Centre and The Plough pub in Dicks Lane.

His sister told the BBC he had been at the pub with friends and colleagues before setting off for the short journey to his home, where he lived with his 20-year-old son, Brad.

The former soldier, who lived in Ormskirk, was described by his heartbroken family as a “chatty social butterfly” who was always ready to help people out.

A 29-year-old man from Burscough was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs.

He was later released on bail with conditions, pending further enquiries.

A second person, a 58-year-old man from Skelmersdale, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Paying tribute to Lee, his family said: “Loving son of Barbara and John, and dad to son Brad. Uncle to two nieces and two nephews.

“Lee was a quick-witted chatty social butterfly, would always chat to anyone friendly, he liked a pint and chat.

“He was well known in the village of Parbold where he grew up with his siblings Allan and Dawn.

“Lee would go out of his way to help anyone he could, always chatting and helping someone out.

“He served his country in the army – in the Royal Green Jackets – serving in Northern Ireland and Sierra Leone among other places. He left the army to become a single dad to Brad.

“He stepped up to his responsibilities and loved raising Brad to become the man he is today.

“Lee lived in the Wigan area before returning to Parbold and eventually settling in Ormskirk.

“Lee had several jobs over the years, ranging from gardening to pub work in the kitchens.

“He was the handy man of the family, always ready to fix the failed attempts of DIY of his family.

“Lee had left a huge void within our small tight-knit family, and he will be greatly missed.”

Officers said they were still at the early stages of their investigation.

They continued to appeal for witnesses and anyone with CCTV/dashcam footage to come forward.

Lee Kervin served in the Royal Green Jackets | Lancashire Police

The force said they were particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw or captured a Kia Sportage being driven in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0850 of December 26.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

