A man in his 50s was tragically killed in a hit and run on Boxing Day.

Aged in his 50s, the man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in Dick’s Lane, between Ormskirk and Skelmersdale, at 6.46pm yesterday (December 26).

The driver failed to stop and left the injured cyclist in the road. Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool with multiple serious injuries.

He sadly died in the early hours of this morning.

Lancashire Police said a 29-year-old man from Burscough has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs. He remains in custody.

The force continues to appeal for witnesses and is asking anyone with information or footage of a Kia Sportage being driven in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm to get in touch.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal fail-to-stop collision in Ormskirk.

Emergency services were called to Dicks Lane at 6.46pm on Boxing Day following report a cyclist travelling towards Wigan Road on a Cross XC Range bicycle had been struck by an unknown vehicle.

“The cyclist – a man in his 50s – suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken to Aintree Hospital.

“He was sadly pronounced deceased in the early hours of this morning. Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this distressing time.

“Following enquiries, a 29-year-old man from Burscough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

“We are now appealing for witnesses and footage. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw or captured a Kia Sportage being driven in the area between 6.30pm and 7pm.”

Sgt Chris Evans added: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.

“While an arrest has been made, our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would ask anyone with information or footage which could help our enquiries to make contact with the police as soon as possible.”

Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 850 of December 26, 2024.