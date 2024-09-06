Pop icon and Grammy nominated artist Kimberly Wyatt will perform a DJ set at the iMEP Music Festival in Accrington this September.

Kimberly reached pop success as a member of one of the biggest selling girl groups of all time, The Pussycat Dolls.

With a string of global hits including ‘Don't Cha', ‘Buttons', ‘When I Grow Up', ‘Jai Ho!' and many more, Kimberly has enjoyed a glittering career including selling 15 million albums worldwide, as well as 40 million singles sales.

Alongside her singing career, Kimberly is also a star of our TV screens, having been a judge on the hit Sky1 UK show ‘Got to Dance' alongside Adam Garcia and Ashley Banjo; the lead judge for CBBC flagship dance show, Taking the Next Step; Celebrity Masterchef Champion in 2015; Dancing on Ice competitor in 2022, plus much more.

Kimberly joins a fantastic line-up at the iMEP Music Festival including Jess Glynne, Cian Ducrot and The Kairos, with tickets selling fast for the event which takes place on Saturday 21st September at Accrington Cricket Club's iMEP Arena.

Phase 2 tickets are now on sale for both general admission and priority entry, after Phase 1 of ticket sales sold out. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets remaining, priced at £100 per ticket and offering front of stage viewing.

Organisers of the festival, iMEP International Music Event Production, have also announced 20 accessible tickets for the event's wheelchair viewing platform. 20 companion tickets are also available, with one companion per wheelchair only.

Eddy O'Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: "We are proud to be welcoming another global artist to Accrington. Kimberly is extremely talented, with a huge fan base and her DJ set will be a massive hit at the event."

Kimberly Wyatt, said: "I can't wait to perform at the iMEP Music Festival. There are so many incredible artists performing on the night and I am really excited to be part of it."

Fans are being encouraged to visit the iMEP social media channels for further updates: https://www.facebook.com/iMEPGlobal, https://x.com/imepuk and https://www.instagram.com/imep_uk.

Offering everything from lighting, sound, staging and special effects, to fully managed music and theatre event production, iMEP regularly work with stars around the world.