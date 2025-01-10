Former Preston 'party pub' once run by professional wrestler is up for sale - take a look inside
The Prince Consort in Preston’s Aqueduct Street was known for it’s cracker-eating competitions in the ‘80’s and legendary landlord; professional wrestler Harry Duval, who ran the pub after he retired from the ring in 1973.
It closed its doors as a pub in 1996 and has since been turned into a retail unit and HMO, but retains many features as its time as a boozer, including much of the exterior. Now the derelict building could be yours - it’s on the market with agent Portfolio Properties for £275,000.
The agent states that it is a “deceptively spacious” two-story mixed-use commercial terrace property with a cellar. There is a large, open commercial unit on the ground floor and six bedrooms with communal bathrooms on the first floor. They add that the property requires refurbishment, but say “it has great asset management potential.”
The estimated rental value (ERV) for bedsits is £31,200 per annum and for two units is £24,000 per annum.
