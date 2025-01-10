Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former pub home to Lancashire Post’s party nights has gone on the market.

The Prince Consort in Preston’s Aqueduct Street was known for it’s cracker-eating competitions in the ‘80’s and legendary landlord; professional wrestler Harry Duval, who ran the pub after he retired from the ring in 1973.

Former Prince Consort pub, Aqueduct Street, Preston | Portfolio Properties/Rightmove

It closed its doors as a pub in 1996 and has since been turned into a retail unit and HMO, but retains many features as its time as a boozer, including much of the exterior. Now the derelict building could be yours - it’s on the market with agent Portfolio Properties for £275,000.

Inside the former Prince Consort | Portfolio Properties/Rightmove

The agent states that it is a “deceptively spacious” two-story mixed-use commercial terrace property with a cellar. There is a large, open commercial unit on the ground floor and six bedrooms with communal bathrooms on the first floor. They add that the property requires refurbishment, but say “it has great asset management potential.”

The estimated rental value (ERV) for bedsits is £31,200 per annum and for two units is £24,000 per annum.