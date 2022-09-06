Pub memories: 21 photos showing the wacky and fun-fuelled Post pub party night held at the Prince Consort in Preston
Way back in the 1980s the Lancashire Evening Post held ‘Post Pub Party Nights’.
By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:54 am
Each week the roadshow went to a different drinking establishment in the the town and much fun and frivolities were enjoyed by everyone – cracker-eating, ale-drinking, dart-throwing and much more. We've found these gems in the archives of one such night at the Prince Consort on Aqueduct Street to bring back memories of those crazy times. Do you remember the pub parties? Did you attend one? Let us know – [email protected]
