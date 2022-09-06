News you can trust since 1886
The Prince Consort pub on Aqueduct Street, Preston, was the venue for a Post party night with games such as ale-drinking, cracker-eating and darts-throwing. Do you remember this night held in March 1980?
Pub memories: 21 photos showing the wacky and fun-fuelled Post pub party night held at the Prince Consort in Preston

Way back in the 1980s the Lancashire Evening Post held ‘Post Pub Party Nights’.

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:54 am

Each week the roadshow went to a different drinking establishment in the the town and much fun and frivolities were enjoyed by everyone – cracker-eating, ale-drinking, dart-throwing and much more. We’ve found these gems in the archives of one such night at the Prince Consort on Aqueduct Street to bring back memories of those crazy times. Do you remember the pub parties? Did you attend one? Let us know – [email protected] READ MORE: Forgotten quirky pub signs. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Long lost forgotten Preston boozers. MORE MEMORIES: Remembering nights out in Preston

1. Post pub party night at the Prince Consort

Another competitor takes a turn to down a pint, watched by pals at the Prince Consort in Aqueduct Street, Preston

Photo: Archive

2. Post party pub night at the Prince Consort

Lancashire Evening Post employee Jane takes her turn at the cracker-eating competition at the Prince Consort in Presotn

Photo: Archive

3. Post pub party night at the Prince Consort

At the oche for the darts-throwing competition is Mr Lydia Stevenson of Calder Street, Preston. Her daughter Christine Riseborough, 23, watches

Photo: Archive

4. Post pub party night at the Prince Consort

There's some funny faces for Mrs Catherine Bolton, of Villiers Street, during her attempt at the cracker-eating competition

Photo: Archive

