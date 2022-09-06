Each week the roadshow went to a different drinking establishment in the the town and much fun and frivolities were enjoyed by everyone – cracker-eating, ale-drinking, dart-throwing and much more. We’ve found these gems in the archives of one such night at the Prince Consort on Aqueduct Street to bring back memories of those crazy times. Do you remember the pub parties? Did you attend one? Let us know – [email protected] READ MORE: Forgotten quirky pub signs. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Long lost forgotten Preston boozers. MORE MEMORIES: Remembering nights out in Preston