A former college and conference site that has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour will be demolished next week.

Work on the former Woodlands site in Southport Road, Chorley, is set to begin on November 4, with work expected to be completed in March 2025.

Chorley Council acquired the long-vacant site in 2023, with plans to redevelop the site to support the economic growth of the area. The site houses derelict buildings which have become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. Chorley’s acquisition has allowed for the site to be released for future development and further regeneration.

Woodlands Conference Centre in Southport Road, Chorley | chorley council

The demolition will proceed in two phases with the former Lancashire College building being demolished first. While minimal noise and disruption are expected, people may notice an increase in construction traffic in the area. Chorley Council says effort will be made to limit construction traffic at school drop off and pick up times as much as possible.

The demolition site will be completely closed off for the duration of the demolition to ensure public safety.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council said: “I am pleased that we can move forward with our ambition for this site – to get it ready for further regeneration which can be of a benefit to Chorley and our economic growth. The site has been derelict for a long time, and I hope that this can be the start of a new future for the area, transforming the site into a valued part of the Chorley community for generations to come.”