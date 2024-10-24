Work starts on new supported living development in Chorley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experts have teamed up to deliver a new supported living scheme in Chorley. The collaboration will see new apartments for local people with a learning disability or autism.

Work has officially started in Chorley, Lancashire to deliver a new specialist supported living development for local people with a learning disability or autism.

The new supported living development called Brooke House will transform lives by providing purpose built, bespoke new-build accommodation for local adults with a learning disability or autism.

A special ground-breaking ceremony on saw the delivery team get together to officially start work at the site on Eaves Lane.

HBV Group, Cityheart, ATEL Design and Build, Golden Lane Housing and Lancashire County Council at the site of the new supported living development in Chorley.

The development is a result of a collaboration between North West-based HBV Cityheart, Lancashire County Council, Golden Lane Housing, design and build specialists ATEL Design and Build Limited and supported living provider Glenelg Support.

The new scheme will include communal areas, staff facilities, private gardens and assistive technology to help tenants be as independent as possible.

ATEL Design and Build, the design and build contractor, has placed strong emphasis on ensuring the scheme in Chorley is sustainable and eco-friendly. The development features a thermally efficient envelope, solar panels for electricity generation and air source heat pump technology which repurposes heat from inside the building via the ventilation system to heat the hot water.

These measures will contribute to reduced energy costs to comparable dwellings and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

HBV Group, who formed a Joint Venture with Cityheart (HBV Cityheart) last year, has already successfully delivered more than 60 similar schemes across England and Scotland and says this latest scheme will help people to live more independently, whilst receiving onsite support when it is needed.

Oliver Carroll, Development Director at Cheshire-based HBV Group, said:

“We are proud to be working alongside all our delivery partners to deliver accessible housing here in Chorley which will enable people with learning disabilities and autistic people to live more independently in a supportive community.

“This supported living development offers people the key to their own front door, often for the first time in their lives, to live in a modern and vibrant setting. We are grateful for the support of the adult social care team and local decision makers in Lancashire who recognise the need for this type of new build accommodation in the area.”

County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said:

"I am delighted that we are continuing to roll out care and support so people can live in good quality homes in the communities in which they live.

"The new Eaves Lane supported living development relies on strong partnership working between the county council and district councils, housing providers and developers and the NHS, and will enable us to continue to expand our housing with care and support options.

"We are very pleased to be building new homes to meet people's needs in the future, which will enable them to live independently with support and improve wellbeing and health outcomes across our county.

"Housing with care and support is an attractive alternative to traditional, long term residential care, and it will enable people to live better lives, improve health outcomes and support safer hospital discharges by providing the right care, in the right place and at the right time."

Abdul Latif, Director of Development and Growth at Golden Lane Housing said:

“We are incredibly excited to help get work started at this specialist supported housing scheme in Chorley. At Golden Lane Housing we know that good-quality supported housing can be transformational for people with learning disabilities and autistic people, as it offers greater opportunity to live fulfilling, independent lives in their communities.

“Partnership working has been the key to getting this scheme off the ground and by working together it means that Brooke House will be a supportive, empowering living environment in the heart of the community for people who need it most.”

Neil MacKrell, Director of ATEL Design and Build Limited, said:

“We are delighted to have been appointed to design and build this key supported living development in Lancashire. As well as ensuring tenants get a beautiful modern living space, we’ve also ensured that when the tenants move in, they will experience the benefits of living in a technically advanced eco-friendly home alongside the support they need. Everyone at ATEL is excited about working alongside the local community, and welcoming new tenants into Brooke House in 2025.”

Leanne Harrison, Manager at Glenelg Support, said:

“Brooke House is a prime example of how multiple stakeholders can come together and lay the foundations for the start of something special. Tenants will be able to live as independently as possible in their own home but with support staff being available on site for any additional support they may need. Whilst Glenelg Support have been a successful provider of supported living services for adults with learning disabilities, autism and other additional support needs, since 2002, we are thrilled to be working alongside our partners in this project, it being the first apartment scheme alongside our supported living services.”