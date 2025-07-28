Football fan banned after storming pitch and trying to 'hug' Tranmere player at Accrington Stanley

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
A football supporter who ran onto the pitch during a League Two match at Accrington Stanley has been handed a court sentence and banned from attending games for the next three years.

Terence Griffiths, 34, left the stands to celebrate after Tranmere Rovers scored a dramatic 101st-minute equaliser in their 3-3 draw with Accrington on April 12.

Griffiths jumped the barrier from the Coppice Terrace at the Wham Stadium and ran onto the playing surface with his arms raised, attempting to embrace one of the Tranmere players before heading toward the centre of the pitch.

He was later identified by police and issued a postal requisition to attend court.

Griffiths, of Beckwith Street, Birkenhead, pleaded guilty to entering the playing area at a football match after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was fined £40, ordered to pay £85 in court costs and given a three-year football banning order.

