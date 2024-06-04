'His legacy will live on forever' - readers pay tribute to Rob Burrow
Tributes have been flooding in since learning of the former Leeds Rhino rugby player’s death aged 41 after battling with motor neurone disease. Burrow's diagnosis in 2019 came two years after he retired from playing, with his 17-year career with the Rhinos and Great Britain including eight Super League Grand Final wins, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups.
In a statement, his wife Lindsey Burrow called him "simply the best" and said he was "our hero".
Readers also paid touching tributes to him.
Sugar Honey wrote: “Fly high Rob you’ve got your wings.”
Jean Johnson said: “No words..just love.”
Anne Walters added: “Such a short life. what a huge achievement spreading love and care as a very special human being.
“His legacy will remain forever.”
Chris Cook paid tribute by sending condolences to his family and friends, saying: "What a legend this man is. Time to Rest now. "Fly high and kick that rugby in the sky."
Lisa Almond put: “Sleep easy Rob.”
Sylvia Hutton said: “Sending deepest sympathy to all his family.”
On Monday morning, members of Burrow's family oversaw the start of construction on an MND treatment centre in Leeds named after him.
