Tributes left to victims of the Southport stabbing horror are to be moved today after council chiefs said they were becoming "emotionally challenging" for locals.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the frenzied knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July.

A sea of tributes were left to the youngsters in the street - including flowers, teddies, candles and cards - after the brutal killings shocked the nation.

But now Sefton Council said it has begun writing to private homes and businesses asking for temporary displays to be taken down.

Risthardh Hare, the council's executive director of children's services, said: "We understand from speaking to those affected that they have found incredible comfort in these tributes over recent weeks.

"However we are aware that these tributes are only temporary and some members of the community are now finding it emotionally challenging to see these tributes every day."

King Charles III reacts as he views tributes outside Southport Town Hall, during his visit to meet with members of the local community. | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Public displays will also be removed in the coming weeks and plans are in place to install a permanent tribute to the youngsters, the council said.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, was charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

He is next due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 25 October.