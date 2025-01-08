Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents could soon be living in the shadow of Blackpool Tower if plans to convert space overlooking the Promenade into flats get the go ahead.

Developers want to convert five floors of the art deco former Woolworths building between Bank Hey Street and Central Promenade into 65 one and two-bedroom studios and apartments.

The flats would be above the Albert and The Lion pub | Google

The space was most recently occupied by Sports Direct, while the ground floor frontage onto the Promenade is home to The Albert and The Lion, a Wetherspoons pub.

The building, which was opened by Woolworths in 1938 and was also known as the Pricebusters building, was bought by ALB Group, of Nottingham in February 2024. At the time managing director Arran Bailey suggested future uses for the upper floors could include conversion to a hotel.

But an application has now been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission for self contained flats under permitted development rights, which if approved would mean a full planning application would not be required.

The former Pricebusters building in Blackpool | Google

The proposals include 10 two-bedroom flats and 55 one-bedroom flats and studios, with access via the existing ground floor entrance. No external alterations to the building are proposed.

Despite the site being above a busy pub and in the heart of Blackpool's tourist area, a planning statement submitted by Grace Machin Planning and Property says there would be no significant impact on future residents from noise.

It says a noise assessment survey "confirms that there will be acceptable noise levels for future intended occupiers of the development, subject to secondary glazing on certain windows."

A planning statement adds: "In the opinion of the applicant, there are no existing nor proposed adjoining or adjacent commercial or other uses that would present significant noise impacts that would warrant the need for the prior approval of the scheme."

No parking would be provided with the development, but planning documents say this is not unusual with town centre proposals and there is potential for residents parking to be provided on some nearby streets.

The building was occupied by Woolworths until 1985 when the Pricebusters indoor market opened. Sports Direct traded on two floors of the building until it was relocated inside the Houndshill Shopping Centre in November 2023 as part of the Frasers store. There is currently a Poundland store on the ground floor.

The application (reference 24/0591) will now be considered by town hall planners.