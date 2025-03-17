Five suspects charged after 38 burglaries reported across Lancashire

Five suspects have been charged in connection with 38 burglaries reported across East Lancashire.

Between 2021 and 2024, police received reports of 38 burglaries across various locations, primarily in East Lancashire.

The East Burglary Team, alongside the Targeted Crime Team, arrested five individuals on suspicion of burglary last Tuesday.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the following individuals were charged:

Brian Mooney, 42, of London Terrace, Darwen, was charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal, two counts of making off without payment and conspiring to steal from a shop.

Rosemarie Maughan, 38, of London Terrace, Darwen, was charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal, two counts of making off without payment and two counts of conspiring to steal from a shop.

Michael Mooney, 41, of Oakenhurst Road, Blackburn, was charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal, two counts of making off without paymen, and two counts of conspiring to steal from a shop.

All three have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 9.

Two teenagers were also charged:

A 16-year-old boy from Darwen has been charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal and conspiring to steal from a shop.

A 17-year-old boy from Darwen has been charged with two counts of conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal.

Both were released on bail and are scheduled to appear at Preston Crown Court on the same date.