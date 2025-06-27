After its future was in doubt, it’s been announced that fishing can recommence at one of Blackpool’s most popular lakes - but with restrictions.

Fishing is now allowed on Stanley Park Lake, but only within a designated area which will be clearly signposted. This will help minimise the risk to wildlife and allow fishing activity to be managed more effectively.

The council has also committed to working with the Friends of Stanley Park, the Angling Trust and the angling community to establish a Stanley Park Fishing Club, who will ultimately manage fishing on the lake.

In September 2024, a temporary fishing ban was implemented following concerns from park staff, Friends of Stanley Park and wildlife charities about the management of fishing on the lake, in particular instances of wildlife being entangled and harmed.

A public consultation was carried out between March 31 and May 11, and received more than 1,000 submissions. The responses were considered and the following proposals have been made:

Enforcement action will taken if anyone is found to be fishing outside of the designated area or without a rod licence

Council to work with Friends of Stanley Park, the Angling Trust and volunteers to establish a formal fishing club

Appointment of a Wildlife Officer

Explore use of volunteer bailiffs

Councillor Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “After listening to concerns from local stakeholders, we agreed that the current arrangements could not continue. We were overwhelmed by the number of responses which shows how many people feel passionately about the future of fishing on the lake. I would like to thank everyone for sharing their views and helping us to reach this decision. In particular I would like to thank Brambles Wildlife Rescue for their passion and dedication to protecting and caring for wildlife in the park. Their input has been crucial in developing the Wildlife Officer role that will work across Stanley Park, Marton Mere Nature Reserve and Kingcraig Lake.”

Nigel Patterson, Chair of Friends of Stanley Park, said: “Stanley Park is used by many people for many different purposes. We know it is a delicate balancing act ensuring that everyone can enjoy the park without impacting on others. We are pleased that the council has come to this conclusion and look forward to working with them to establish a formal fishing club.”