Pride of Lancashire: 11 pictures celebrating The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment on Armed Forces Day

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:38 BST

The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment celebrated its heritage with a Waterloo Parade at Weeton Barracks on June 21.

More than 1,000 people attended the parade, including families, the civic community and veterans.

After the Parade, a Regimental Family Day where soldiers spent time with their loved ones and enjoyed a series of stands and events, including a Rugby match against Blackpool and the inaugural Lions Cup – 1 LANCS versus 4 LANCS at Football.

Check out the pictures from the day below

The barracks have a history dating back to World War I when it was established as Weeton Camp

Weeton Barracks is currently undergoing expansion and refurbishment to accommodate additional units, including 3 RIFLES and an Explosive Ordinance Troop

Weeton Barracks is also involved in Project Prometheus, a British Army initiative focused on increasing renewable energy production. This involves the installation of solar panels to generate a portion of the site's energy needs.

