FIREM is currently constructing 33 units, totalling 405,000 sq ft of industrial estate across the park and the first tenants are expected to be announced imminently and on site by early 2024.

The first units at the new £100m Botany Bay Business Park are nearing completion.

With the first units totalling over 167,000 sq ft of space nearing completion, the newly created business park is celebrating an impressive progress update.

The planned entrance to the Botany Hill development (image coutersy of FIREM)

Blocks A & B will be retail hubs with household names ready to sign up in the new year, expected to open before the end of 2024.

Strong interest has already been generated in the site, with 40% already under offer. and three units in block D expected to complete legals by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The units are customisable and combinable and can be tailored to the specific needs of each businesses. (Pictures by FI Real Estate Management)

Enquiries have been received from over 30 local and national brands with several currently in the final stages of negotiations. Remaining space in blocks C & D – with units ranging from 2,783 sq ft to 4,412 sq ft and flexibility to offer multiple units – is available for light industrial, warehousing, manufacturing and trade counter uses.

The site’s largest unit, block E, suitable for industrial use and totalling 158,360sq ft, is now ready for enquiries and viewings, and is estimated to be completed before the end of Q1 2024.

Furthermore, a pre-let of Blocks F & G to a Chorley based business has completed, and practical completion of the 110,000 sq ft manufacturing facility is targeted for November 2024, securing over 100 jobs in the Chorley area.

This latest milestone for Botany Bay Business Park comes as FIREM recently secured planning approval for phase two of the site – 309,060 sq ft of industrial space on the hill adjacent to the historic mill building.

Tim Knowles, founder and managing director of FIREM said: “Botany Bay Business Park has attracted huge levels of interest since work began on site, and we’re delighted to be moving into final stage agreements with a number of potential occupiers as the first units within the development reach completion.

“The opportunities these businesses will bring to the area are fantastic, creating jobs and providing amenities. It’s even better that we’re seeing increased interest from Chorley-based companies who are looking to expand and take their business to the next level.

The new industrial, business and retail units being built at Botany Bay, Chorley are now for lease on Right Move. (Pictures by FI Real Estate Management)

“The site has unrivalled connectivity to the motorway network and addresses the shortfall we are seeing across the market from businesses requiring high quality, customisable industrial, warehousing and commercial space in the North West.”