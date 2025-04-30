Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique day retreated aimed at people overcoming their fear of water is launching for the first time in a Lancashire village.

Sarah Hill, a leading Water Confidence expert with over a decade of experience, is launching a unique series of one-day water confidence retreats across the UK, and the first takes place at New Longton Pool in Station Road, on May 2.

The retreats are designed to help adults overcome their fear of water and develop lasting calm and confidence through a personalised and pressure-free approach. Sarah said: “These retreats are my way of bringing this life-changing work to people who’ve been searching for help they simply can’t find locally – now they don’t have to miss out.

“I know how transformative my approach can be in just one session, and the retreats offer a unique immersive experience where people can feel completely supported in overcoming their fear of water.”

The session will offer a full day of hands-on coaching from two qualified and experienced coaches with a small group of up to six swimmers in a calm, private non-judgemental environment where everyone will receive personalised attention.

Sarah’s programme is unlike traditional swimming lessons; instead of trying to teach swimming to people who are panicking, it focuses on breaking the panic cycle first. Once clients feel calm and in control, they learn key water confidence skills – like floating and standing – that build real trust in the water and make swimming feel easy.

Growing issue

Sarah said she has noticed a significant rise in the number of adults struggling with water confidence in recent years. Many people are now recognising how much their fear of water has held them back, not just from swimming, but from everyday activities like holidays and family fun”, she said. “And traditional swimming lessons often don’t address the emotional needs of learners who have a fear, so instead of helping, lessons often leave people feeling worse and like they are to blame rather than the teaching methods. That’s where my approach is different - it's all about feeling calm, capable, and in control, not about pushing through fear.”

To support their learning after the retreat ends, each participant will also receive lifetime access to Sarah’s From Panic to Peace comprehensive video course. “The response since we announced the retreats has been amazing,” Sarah added. “It’s been so rewarding to hear people say, ‘This is exactly what I’ve been looking for and I’m so glad I’ve found you,’ and to see how much relief they feel knowing there’s finally a way to overcome their fear that doesn’t involve expensive therapy, endless swimming lessons or feeling pushed or ashamed.”

The Water Confidence Retreats are priced at £265 per person and are now available for booking. Visit Sarah’s website here.