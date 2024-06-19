Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Lancashire’s most popular wedding venues could soon be getting an exciting new look.

Bosses at Bartle Hall in Lea, near Preston, have applied for a certificate of lawfulness to allow them to redesign a key part of the 18th century country house.

In an application to Preston City Council, chiefs propose to re-landscape the existing courtyard near the coaching barn to include raised planters, resurface the area, erect perimeter walls and build a covered walkway and vestibule.

Among the planning documents are 3D renderings of the planned design by Black Barn Architecture Ltd, showing the striking future vision.

Bartle Hall proposed works. Credit: Black Barn Architecture/Preston Council | : Black Barn Architecture/Preston Council

Set in 16 acres of land and with 15 en-suite bedrooms, Bartle Hall is highly-rated by customers, who have rated it as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.5/5 on Google Reviews. Reviewers compliment the staff, food and location.

Preston City Council will make a decision in coming weeks. No time frame has been publicly given for the work, if plans are approved.