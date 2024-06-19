Sneak peek at proposed new addition at popular Lancashire wedding venue Bartle Hall

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 19th Jun 2024, 15:55 BST
One of Lancashire’s most popular wedding venues could soon be getting an exciting new look.

Bosses at Bartle Hall in Lea, near Preston, have applied for a certificate of lawfulness to allow them to redesign a key part of the 18th century country house.

In an application to Preston City Council, chiefs propose to re-landscape the existing courtyard near the coaching barn to include raised planters, resurface the area, erect perimeter walls and build a covered walkway and vestibule.

Among the planning documents are 3D renderings of the planned design by Black Barn Architecture Ltd, showing the striking future vision.

Bartle Hall proposed works. Credit: Black Barn Architecture/Preston CouncilBartle Hall proposed works. Credit: Black Barn Architecture/Preston Council
Bartle Hall proposed works. Credit: Black Barn Architecture/Preston Council | : Black Barn Architecture/Preston Council

Set in 16 acres of land and with 15 en-suite bedrooms, Bartle Hall is highly-rated by customers, who have rated it as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.5/5 on Google Reviews. Reviewers compliment the staff, food and location.

Preston City Council will make a decision in coming weeks. No time frame has been publicly given for the work, if plans are approved.

Bartle Hall has been contacted for comment.

