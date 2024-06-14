Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum-of-five has been crowned the North West’s best wedding cake maker at the County Brides Awards.

Sara Suleman, who runs Sara’s Cake Heaven from her specially-adapted home in Preston, said she couldn’t believe it when her name was called out at the event on Wednesday night at the The Mercure Piccadilly in Manchester.

Her nomination was from clients, and the winner was chosen on customer votes and feedback only. Sara said: “To get this award means so much to me, more than I could ever say, and it was only possible because of my customers. For every order entrusted to me , for the time out of their busy schedules to vote. Honesty thank you.”

Sara Suleman | submit

Sara started making cakes when I she was pregnant with her fifth child, 12 years ago. At that time she had a 12 year old, five year old, two year old, one year old with health issues and was pregnant, and says she baking “to not go crazy.” She said: “It wasn’t intended to be anything, it was just something to give me a break from the children. I was never academic, never did well at school, but I loved that I was good at baking and decorating and it was a skill that I could perfect with practice.”

She established her business in 2015 and turned wedding cake designer only last year after seeing a decline in celebtration cake orders. She said: “After the decline in celebration orders - which I can only put down to the cost of living and the rising cost of stock - I had to think of a way to make my business financially viable. I was also working constantly on cheaper bakes to try and keep me going, but I was run down, not making much and never had time off.

One of Sara's designs | submit

“Twelve months ago I re-marketed my social pages to aim towards the wedding market, contacted venues that have open days to ask if they would like to work with me and I saw my demand for weddings increase over time. This year alone I’ve done over 40 wedding fairs and open days promoting myself. 2025 is now 60 per cent fully booked.”

Sara says she prides herself in trying to give her clients the cake of their dreams and the customer service they deserve, and that’s what she believes led her to success at the County Brides Awards.

Sara's Cake Heaven | Sara's Cake Heaven

Iced designs are her speciality, especially sugar flowers. She said: “I think clients like that I can give a sharp edge clean design, and they like that all my handmade work is done by myself, no outsiders used . So I do handpainting, modeling sugar flowers and I think my skill in sugar design sets me apart.”