Plans for 280 apartments to be built in the centre of Preston have been formally submitted to the city council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An artist's impression of how plans for 280 apartments could look in the heart of Preston City Centre have been revealed.

Plans for 280 apartments to be built in the centre of Preston have been formally submitted to the city council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new building, consisting of 67 two-bedroom and 213 one-bedroom apartments, will replace some of the existing buildings within the development site at 127-131 Church Street.

It will rise from four storeys to a part-19 storey building with 337 sq.m of ground floor commercial accommodation provided in addition to residential amenity areas, landscaped courtyard and cycle storage.

The historic 131 Church Street will be retained and refurbished and the scheme will boast an outdoor seating area in the new central public realm core.

If approved the 19,257 sq.m scheme is expected to start on site during Autumn 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Averill, Managing Director of developer TAG, said: “Preston City Centre continues to look forward and we are delighted to have submitted this planning application.

“We believe our project will contribute significantly to the long-term success of Preston, which is outlined in the transformational 15-year vision ‘Preston's City Investment Plan (2020 - 2035)’.

“I would like to thank the professional team that have got us to this stage and also say that we are actively seeking joint venture partners for this exciting scheme.”