13 multi-million pound projects that will change the face of Preston and South Ribble

Preston and it’s surrounding areas are set for massive growth in coming years.
Huge multi-million pound investments are being made in both residential, commercial and public areas, with projects that will undoubtedly change the face of the area for good.
They include new huge sky-scraping apartment blocks in the city centre, a new £60m leisure facility on the Docks with a leisure lake and ski slope, and a £45m cinema and restaurant venue.
As well as this, thousands of homes and businesses are benefitting from £54m of flood protection work that’s happening right now in Broadgate and Lower Penwortham, which will also feature a new nature area.
1. Preston Youth Zone
Preston’s long-awaited Youth Zone is set open in 2025 at a cost of around £11m. Preston City Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to the three-storey building which will sit between Tithebarn Street, Crooked Lane and Lord Street, opposite the city’s bus station.
Up to 2,000 youngsters per week are expected to attend the state-of-the-art set-up - with as many as 300 on site at any one time. It will cost 50 pence per visit, plus an annual membership fee of £5. Photo: Elephant Visual
2. The Fishergate Shopping Centre could be completely demolished as part of the Preston Station Quarter Regeneration Framework.
The Fishergate Shopping Centre could be completely demolished as part of plans to transform the area around the city’s railway station - in what is being referred to as the Preston Station Quarter Regeneration Framework.
This week plans were presented on Preston Council's planning portal showing that the multi-phase project would culminate in the shopping centre being flattened to make way for “a high-rise, mixed-use development”. No potential costs have been revealed. Photo: BDP/National World (inset)
3. Leyland Market renovation/Leyland Town Deal
South Ribble Borough Council has announced that the 12-month long refurbishment of Leyland Market will begin later this year.
The refurbishment will see the existing building get a new roof and modern design fit for varied retail outlets and food and drink options.
It forms part of the extensive £38m Leyland Town Deal which will see town centre and market regeneration along with a creation of a brand-new business hub for providing space for workspace, events, and skills growth. Photo: Wilson Mason/SRBC
4. Phoenix Park, Preston
Last year councillors unanimously approved the ambitious £60m Phoenix Park plans for Preston Docks.
The plans - by the owner of Trax Motorsports - include a water sports lake and dry ski slope on a 33 hectare plot offf Wallend Road. Photo: (image courtesy of MCK Commercial Design)
