13 multi-million pound projects that will change the face of Preston and South Ribble

1 . Preston Youth Zone

Preston’s long-awaited Youth Zone is set open in 2025 at a cost of around £11m. Preston City Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to the three-storey building which will sit between Tithebarn Street, Crooked Lane and Lord Street, opposite the city’s bus station. Up to 2,000 youngsters per week are expected to attend the state-of-the-art set-up - with as many as 300 on site at any one time. It will cost 50 pence per visit, plus an annual membership fee of £5. Photo: Elephant Visual