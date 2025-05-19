Firefighters tackle blaze at Percy Street in Blackburn as public urged to steer clear

Firefighters are currently tackling a commercial building blaze in Blackburn and are urging members of the public to steer clear.

Eight fire engines were called to a fire on Percy Street, in the Mill Hill area, at around 2am this morning.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. | Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

At 5am this morning the incident has been reduced to two fire engines, while firefighters continue to monitor and extinguish hotspots.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue urged people to avoid the area.

