Six fire engines are currently tackling a huge moor fire in Rivington and have urged the public urged to steer clear of the area.

Plumes of smoke can be seen from the wildfire on Sheep House Lane/Rivington Road in Bolton.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been alerted to the blaze by a number of concerned members of the public.

Six fire engines are currently in attendance. | Daisy Norris

They said: “We were called at 20:02 and we currently have six fire engines and special appliances in attendance at a wildfire on Sheep House Lane/Rivington Road, Bolton.

“Please avoid the area and consider alternative routes.”

They added that an aerial drone team are also in attendance and to not fly drones nearby as it will obstruct emergency operations.

Chorley Police are also assisting Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service with the fire and have closed Rivington Road, Belmont at the Black Dog Pub.

They said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend avoiding the area and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening, and we’ll update you here once we know more.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.