Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building in Preston for three hours

Firefighters battled a blaze at a derelict building in Preston for three hours.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:46 GMT

Two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended the incident in Southgate at around 7.35pm on Tuesday (March 21).

The aerial ladder platform from Preston also attended the scene.

Fire crews were called to a derelict building fire in Southgate, Preston (Credit: Google)
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and lighting to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for three hours.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.

