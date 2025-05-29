It’s not every day firefighters get a call out to rescue a seagull trapped on a glass balcony, but that’s exactly what happened in Blackpool recently.

Firefighters were called by Lancashire’s Bramble Wildlife Rescue charity last weekend to help save Martyn the seagull from a disastrous fate after he became trapped on a glass balcony on the third floor of a property on Clifton Street.

Firefighters rescue Martyn the seagull from glass balcony on Clifton Street in Blackpool. | Pam Chippendale

Quick on the scene, the gents were able to rescue him using an aerial ladder.

A spokesperson for the wildlife charity said: “A huge thank you to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (Official) - Blackpool station for promptly attending a property in Clifton Street, Blackpool yesterday at our request to help rescue to him.

“I wonder what he thought when he saw the platform rising to help him. 'Oh thank God you're here, I thought it'd be a nice spot to chill on the balcony this afternoon but...epic fail!'”

Not all heroes wear capes! | Pam Chippendale

They added: “Thank you also to Clare G for attending the scene to send us a video of where he was trapped, and to Pam and Mike for doing the same and also collecting the gull from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service personel and transporting him over to Brambles to treat the superficial injuries to his wing caused by desperately banging against the glass to try to get out.”

Chilling with his feathered homies at Fleetwood Marsh on Saturday. | Brambles Wildlife Rescue

Martyn, who was named after tragic firefighter Martyn Sadler, 38, has been released back into the skies.

Although no reason has been given for his landing, it is thought he spotted the bread sign next door!