An appeal has been launched to help find a “vocal” African grey parrot who went missing from Skelmersdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie went missing from the Digmoor area on May 16.

He is easily recognisable with his distinctive red tail and vocal nature.

An appeal has been launched to help find a “vocal” African grey parrot who went missing from Skelmersdale | Lancashire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At the request of Frank, we have been asked to share the below poster.

“Please note, this is Charlie, not Chanel.”

If you have seen Charlie or have any information, please call Frank on 07984 615486.