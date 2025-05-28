Appeal launched to find missing 'vocal' African grey parrot Charlie in Digmoor
An appeal has been launched to help find a “vocal” African grey parrot who went missing from Skelmersdale.
Charlie went missing from the Digmoor area on May 16.
He is easily recognisable with his distinctive red tail and vocal nature.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At the request of Frank, we have been asked to share the below poster.
“Please note, this is Charlie, not Chanel.”
If you have seen Charlie or have any information, please call Frank on 07984 615486.
