Firefighters called out to generator on fire in Lancaster

Firefighters raced to a generator on fire in Lancaster city centre last night.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 17th June 2022, 9:48 am

The commercial building fire was on James Lane, Lancaster and involved a generator on top of the building.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Carnforth, Bolton-le-Sands, and Morecambe attended the scene, supported by an aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Morecambe.

Firefighters used the Aerial Ladder Platform and a thermal imaging camera at this incident.

Firefighters attended a generator fire at a commercial building in Lancaster on Thursday night. Picture by Bez Beresford.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called out at 8.17pm on Thursday (June 16) to the incident.

