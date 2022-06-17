Firefighters called out to generator on fire in Lancaster

The commercial building fire was on James Lane, Lancaster and involved a generator on top of the building.
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Carnforth, Bolton-le-Sands, and Morecambe attended the scene, supported by an aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Morecambe.
Firefighters used the Aerial Ladder Platform and a thermal imaging camera at this incident.
Firefighters attended a generator fire at a commercial building in Lancaster on Thursday night. Picture by Bez Beresford.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were called out at 8.17pm on Thursday (June 16) to the incident.
Firefighters attended a generator fire at a commercial building in Lancaster on Thursday night. Picture by Bez Beresford.