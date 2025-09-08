Firefighters were called out to a suspected gas leak in Chorley town centre.

At 21:58 last night, Chorley’s fire engine L54P2, along with a crew from Horwich (GMFRS), were mobilised to reports of a gas leak at a property in Chorley town centre.

Firefighters used specialist gas monitoring equipment to check levels inside the property and continued monitoring until the incident was safely handed over to Cadent Gas.

No gas leak was detected and no casualties were reported.

Crews were in attendance for just over an hour before returning to station