Fire service issues update on house fire that Preston mum and two kids escaped
Britney Lofthouse, 22, and her two daughters Sienna and Darcy were enjoying a pamper night in their Penwortham home on Friday, March 7, when the tragic events unfolded at number 10 Wood End.
Britney said: “I had picked the kids up from school and we decided to have a pamper night like we usually do.
“My oldest Sienna had got into the bath and my youngest Darcy had been playing with her toys in her room waiting for her turn.
“The next thing I know she came running out of her room up to me in hysterics and could barely speak saying her bedroom was on fire.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said that although the fire investigation records are not yet finalised, there is a clear indication that the fire was accidental,
They added: “The incident was attended by five fire engines, meaning around 25 LFRS staff were in attendance.
“They were at the scene for approximately four hours.”
The family are currently staying at Purple Roomz hotel in Bamber Bridge and have since been offered a temporary flat.
Britney’s mum Stacey Dickinson has also set up a JustGiving page to help the family.
If you would like to make a donation to help Britney and her girls rebuild their home click HERE.
