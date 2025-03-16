'We are lucky to be alive' - Preston mum of two tells of devastating house fire which took everything
Britney Lofthouse, 22, and her two daughters Sienna and Darcy were enjoying a pamper night in their Penwortham home on Friday, March 7, when the tragic events unfolded at number 10 Wood End.
Britney said: “I had picked the kids up from school and we decided to have a pamper night like we usually do.
“My oldest Sienna had got into the bath and my youngest Darcy had been playing with her toys in her room waiting for her turn.
“The next thing I know she came running out of her room up to me in hysterics and could barely speak saying her bedroom was on fire.”
Maternal instincts kicking in, Britney rushed both her girls to safety outside the house before bravely going back into in an attempt to put out the fire.
However, this was sadly not to be the case, and, as fire crews tackled in the blaze, a devastated Britney watched her house and everything in it crumble.
The family are currently staying at Purple Roomz hotel in Bamber Bridge and have since been offered a temporary flat.
The full-time mum added that they are trying to come to terms with the traumatic experience of losing their home.
She added: “The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but the fire service believe it was from a melted radiator.
“Sienna often questions if she’s going to ever be able to sleep in her bedroom again and it’s times like that reality really hits.
“It’s been hard, emotional but most of all an eye opener.
“The widespread support has been amazing family, few friends and of course my community and local authorities I’m beyond overwhelmed.
Myself and both my girls appreciate it massively and we want to thank you all for your ongoing support through these tough times.”
Britney’s mum Stacey Dickinson has now set up a JustGiving page to help the family.
If you would like to make a donation to help Britney and her girls rebuild their home click HERE.