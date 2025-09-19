Fire service issues update after residents evacuate property at Astley Village in Chorley
At 9pm last night, both L54P1 & L54P2 were mobilised to reports of a building fire in Astley Village, Chorley.
On arrival, crews found a meter cupboard well alight.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire using a dry powder fire extinguisher.
All residents had safely evacuated prior to their arrival, and no injuries were reported.
Crews remained on scene until the incident was handed over to Electricity North West and a gas engineer for safety checks.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.