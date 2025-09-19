Fire service issues update after residents evacuate property at Astley Village in Chorley

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
Firefighters were called to a building fire yesterday evening in Chorley.

At 9pm last night, both L54P1 & L54P2 were mobilised to reports of a building fire in Astley Village, Chorley.

On arrival, crews found a meter cupboard well alight.

placeholder image
Chorley Fire Station

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire using a dry powder fire extinguisher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

All residents had safely evacuated prior to their arrival, and no injuries were reported.

Crews remained on scene until the incident was handed over to Electricity North West and a gas engineer for safety checks.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Related topics:ChorleyFireLancashire Firefighters
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice