Fire engulfs three businesses in Accrington as firefighters battle blaze overnight

The blaze was first reported in Jacob Street shortly before 8.50pm last night (May 30), according to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

When crews arrived, they discovered the flames had engulfed three commercial properties.

Road closures were put in place and residents in the vicinity were told to close their windows and doors due to the smoke.

"[Crews] are tackling the fire using seven main jets and the aerial ladder platform," a spokesman for LFRS said.

"There are some road closures in place in the locality to allow firefighters to work and there is currently significant smoke being produced by the fire."

As of 1am, firefighters were continuing to tackle the blaze but the advice to close windows and doors had been stood down.

Six fire crews and an aerial ladder platform rushed to the blaze in Jacob Street.

More to follow...

