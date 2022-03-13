Casualty cut free from wreckage after lunchtime crash in Grimsargh

Firefighters used special cutting gear to free a casualty from the wreckage of a car which had crashed in Grimsargh yesterday.

By Brian Ellis
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 11:42 am

Two crews from Preston and Longridge attended the incident at the junction of Preston Road and Douglas Lane at around 1pm.

The smash involved one vehicle and a brigade spokesperson said one individual had to be extracted from the car before being transported to hospital.

"Firefighters used cutting equipment and a longboard to rescue one casualty," said the spokesperson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The mini-roundabout where the crash happened.

"(The casualty) was assessed and conveyed to hospital."