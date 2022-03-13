Casualty cut free from wreckage after lunchtime crash in Grimsargh
Firefighters used special cutting gear to free a casualty from the wreckage of a car which had crashed in Grimsargh yesterday.
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 11:42 am
Two crews from Preston and Longridge attended the incident at the junction of Preston Road and Douglas Lane at around 1pm.
The smash involved one vehicle and a brigade spokesperson said one individual had to be extracted from the car before being transported to hospital.
"Firefighters used cutting equipment and a longboard to rescue one casualty," said the spokesperson.
"(The casualty) was assessed and conveyed to hospital."