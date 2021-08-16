Fire closes road as firefighters warn residents to keep doors and windows closed
Residents in Poulton are tonight being warned to keep their windows and doors shut after a commercial fire that closed a road.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 8:41 pm
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 8:42 pm
Station Road in Poulton is closed at the junctions with Breck Road and Vicarage Road where the fire service says they have "a number" of engines in attendance.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We currently have a number of fire engines at a commercial premises fire on Station Road in Poulton. If you're nearby and affected by smoke, please close your windows and doors.
"The fire at a commercial premises in Poulton has been brought under control however a number of fire engines are still in attendance. Station Road is closed at the junctions with Breck Rd & Vicarage Rd."