Four fire engines from Fulwood, Tarleton and Leyland were called to the incident in Lyelake Lane at around 8.50am on Monday (October 24).

Crews from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

The ground floor of a commercial unit was well alight when emergency services arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using two jets and three hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

One casualty suffering from “mild smoke inhalation” was also treated by firefighters.

“Please be aware that there are currently road closures in place at the junction of Lyelake Lane, Lathom Road and Dickets Lane,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Road closure were put in place after a large fire broke out at a commercial building in Lathom

“This is due to an ongoing fire in the area.

“Please avoid the area at this time.”