Armed police deployed to Blackburn Road petrol station in Darwen

A man ran into a petrol station to seek help after he was stabbed in Darwen on Sunday (October 23).

By Matthew Calderbank
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 9:34am

Armed police were deployed to the Shell garage in Blackburn Road after the man stumbled into the shop suffering from a stab wound at around 8pm.

Ambulance crews were called and the man was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

The garage was taped off whilst detectives launched an investigation and armed officers secured the area.

Police say an investigation is under way to establish where the assault took place and who is responsible

Police say a suspect has not been identified and it is still not clear where the stabbing took place.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 8pm last night (October 23) to a garage on Blackburn Road, Darwen, where a man attended the premises with a stab wound.

“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Police were called to the Shell garage in Blackburn Road, Darwen after a man entered the Londis shop with a stab wound on Sunday night (October 23)

“Enquiries are very much ongoing to establish where the assault took place and who is responsible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us immediately on 101, quoting log 1266 of October 23.