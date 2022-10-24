Armed police were deployed to the Shell garage in Blackburn Road after the man stumbled into the shop suffering from a stab wound at around 8pm.

Ambulance crews were called and the man was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

The garage was taped off whilst detectives launched an investigation and armed officers secured the area.

Police say an investigation is under way to establish where the assault took place and who is responsible

Police say a suspect has not been identified and it is still not clear where the stabbing took place.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 8pm last night (October 23) to a garage on Blackburn Road, Darwen, where a man attended the premises with a stab wound.

“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

“Enquiries are very much ongoing to establish where the assault took place and who is responsible.”