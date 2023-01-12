Four fire engines from Garstang, Lancaster, Fulwood and Chorley were called to a commercial building in Market Place on Thursday (January 12).

The road was blocked as crews tackled the fire which had broken out on the second floor of Cobblers Bar and Bistro at around 11.20am.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel, a thermal imaging camera and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Cobblers Bar and Bistro later issued a statement to confirm no one had been injured in the incident.

“Today we have had a small fire upstairs which was quickly contained,” a spokesman said.

“We evacuated all staff and customers immediately, the fire brigade dealt with it quickly.

A small fire broke out at Cobblers Bar and Bistro in Garstang (Credit: Google)

“Thank you to everyone for all your messages and kind words.

“A massive thank you to the fire service and to our staff for their instant professional response.