Dog bites 13-year-old boy in Oswaldtwistle, prompting Lancashire Police to launch witness appeal
A small dog bit a 13-year-old boy as he was walking along a street in Oswaldtwistle.
By Sean Gleaves
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 7:14pm
The boy was walking along Beech Close when he was bitten by a small black and white dog on Friday, December 30.
The individual accompanying the dog is described as a white man, approximately 50-years-old, with a white beard.
He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue ripped jeans, police said.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting LC-20221230-0909.