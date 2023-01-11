News you can trust since 1886
Dog bites 13-year-old boy in Oswaldtwistle, prompting Lancashire Police to launch witness appeal

A small dog bit a 13-year-old boy as he was walking along a street in Oswaldtwistle.

By Sean Gleaves
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 7:14pm

The boy was walking along Beech Close when he was bitten by a small black and white dog on Friday, December 30.

The individual accompanying the dog is described as a white man, approximately 50-years-old, with a white beard.

A boy, 13, was bitten by a small dog as he was walking along Beech Close in Oswaldtwistle (Credit: Google)
He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue ripped jeans, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting LC-20221230-0909.