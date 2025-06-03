Final tickets available for Preston Festival and full line up

The countdown is on for Preston Live 2025, the much-loved three day music festival returning to Showfield, Preston from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27.

With final tickets now on sale, this year’s event promises a fantastic mix of live music and entertainment - perfect for a summer weekend out.

What’s on?

This year’s lineup features something for everyone, showcasing local talent alongside well-known acts.

Friday, 25 July: Ella Henderson, Aston Merrygold, Tinchy Stryder, Blazin’ Squad, Toploader, and more.

Saturday, 26 July: The Lightning Seeds, The Hoosiers, The Sherlocks, Odyssey, and others.

Sunday, 27 July: Heather Small, Lemar, Honeyz, Shola Ama, plus DJ sets and surprise guests.

Whether you’re after electric pop, classic rock, or soulful R&B, Preston Live has you covered.

Tickets and access

Tickets can be bought online via Skiddle or through the festival’s official website at PrestonLive.co.uk.

Options include day passes, full weekend tickets, and VIP packages offering extra perks.

For those planning to camp, tickets are available for the on-site campsite, which opens from 2pm on Friday.

The site has essential facilities including toilets, showers, and drinking water.

Please note large tents (over 8m x 5m) are not permitted, and all camping vehicles must leave by 11pm daily.

Parking and getting there

Limited on-site parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is advised.

Vehicles must exit by 11pm each night. Public transport is a convenient option. Preston train station is a short walk from Showfield, with regular bus services nearby.

What to know before you go

Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Prohibited items include glass, fireworks, drones, and illegal substances.

Only guide and assistance dogs are allowed on site.

For those needing assistance, the festival offers a free personal assistant ticket scheme.

Keep up to date with announcements and artist news by following the festival’s official Facebook page: Preston Live Festival.

Don’t miss your chance to experience Preston Live 2025. Grab your tickets today and get ready for a jam-packed summer weekend.