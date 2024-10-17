Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas well and truly arrived in Blackpool today as Father Christmas was spotted on the Promenade for the first time this year.

Along with his elves, Santa was handing out gifts of chocolate selection boxes and sharing festive cheer.

His arrival in town was to help promote the new Christmas party nights at VIVA Blackpool.

Santa and his elves set off in their festive sleigh at 11am to begin their tour of Blackpool, with planned stops at various industrial estates such as Clifton Park and Squires Gate.

Leye D Johns as Santa and his elves outside Viva in Blackpool town centre. | National World

Star and Viva compere Leye D Johns said: “Traditionally we go around all the industrial estates wishing festive cheer and to tell everyone about our Christmas Party nights and this year we have two. We have the Jingle Bell Ball starring me and Lionel Vinyl as well.

“We will be going around giving out some selection boxes and to see if they have booked their Christmas Party Nights. A lot of people haven’t booked their party nights yet so we are going to remind them that VIVA Blackpool is the place to be.”

This years Christmas shows are The Jingle Bells Ball, The Spirit of Christmas, Elf Pop Dreams, Christmas Cracker Party Nights.

The Jingle Bells Ball will be running from November 30 to 21 December for guests to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased from the VIVA Blackpool website here.